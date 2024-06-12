Indian Grand Prix: Ancy Sojan wins gold in women’s long jump

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan marked her competitive return after a seven-month injury lay-off by clinching the women’s long jump gold with a leap of 6.52m, at the third Indian Grand Prix held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.
On a day when no athlete threatened Paris Olympics qualification standards, the 23-year-old from Kerala, who was out of action because of a stressed ankle, was consistent with her jumps, touching 6.33m or more in five of her six tries.
Though Ancy’s winning effort was 11cms off her personal best and a whopping 34cms off the Paris threshold, the result should hold her in good stead going into the National inter-state championship — the last of the Olympic qualification events — later this month.
“I came here with no expectations,” Ancy told reporters later. “I just took a free approach, and I am happy with my consistency.”
The seasoned Nayana James was off-colour but managed a 6.48m jump off her last try to finish with silver.
The women’s 400m, a mini-trial before India’s 4x400m Olympics relay team is finalised, was won by Andhra Pradesh’s Dandi Jyothika Sri in 51.53s, more than a second better than her previous best time (52.73s). Subha Venkatesan and Poovamma finished second and third, respectively, while Vithya Ramraj and V.K. Vismaya did not show up.
There was also a no-show from javelin expert Kishore Jena, leaving Rohit Yadav and Sachin Yadav, the only two athletes in the fray, to share the spoils.
Results
