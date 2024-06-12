MagazineBuy Print

Tata Communications announces five-year host broadcasting deal with World Athletics

Tata Communications will enable broadcasters to elevate the viewer experience and create a connected fan base through localized regional feeds.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 13:37 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tata Communications, with its tie-up with World Athletics, will find its hands busy with a host of competitions coming up in 2025, which include the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Tokyo.
Tata Communications, with its tie-up with World Athletics, will find its hands busy with a host of competitions coming up in 2025, which include the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Tata Communications, with its tie-up with World Athletics, will find its hands busy with a host of competitions coming up in 2025, which include the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tata Communications on Wednesday announced a five-year global host broadcasting services deal covering the World Athletics Series of events from 2025.

Tata Communications, with its tie-up with World Athletics, will find its hands busy with a host of competitions coming up in 2025, which include the World Athletics Championships set to be held in Tokyo from 13–21 September in 2025.

Other sporting events set to be held in 2025 include the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May, and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September.

As the host broadcaster, it will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage for World Athletics events globally.

The deal with World Athletics benefits from Tata Communications global media platform underpinned by a video native edge platform and application stack, offers reliable end-to-end support that meets the coverage demands of the sport’s action-packed calendar of international events. .

Tata Communications will also work with Worth Athletics to use the power of technology to enhance and progress World Athletics’ sustainability efforts, which is core to its future strategy.

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications, said, “It is an exciting time of new content and changing viewer demands. Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world.”

