Australian Open 2024: Prannoy, Aakarshi through to second round

India’s H S Prannoy defeated Ygor Coelho of Brazil 21-10, 23-21 to enter the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Sameer Verma and Kiran George made it though to the next round of the men’s singles event with wins against Australia’s Ricky Tang and Sheng Xiaodong of Canada, respectively.
In the women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhayya beat Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova and Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia, respectively.
The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy edged past the Malaysian pair of Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.
