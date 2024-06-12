MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces West Indies in virtual knockout, rain threatens to derail England

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in its tournament-opener at the Providence Stadium.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 13:35 IST , Tarouba - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Trent Boult celebrates with wicket keeper Devon Conway after taking a wicket.
Trent Boult celebrates with wicket keeper Devon Conway after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Trent Boult celebrates with wicket keeper Devon Conway after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

Staring at early elimination, New Zealand will look to dish out a much-improved show in a do-or-die clash against tournament co-host West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 75 in 15.2 overs in a stunning 84-run loss to Afghanistan in its tournament-opener at the Providence Stadium.

This loss dropped its run rate to -4.2, the lowest among the four teams in Group D, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

Now, it finds itself on the brink of a rare group stage exit - an unexpected predicament for a team known for its remarkable consistency in World Cups, having reached the semifinals in all six recent editions: the ODI World Cups of 2015, 2019, and 2023, and the T20 World Cups of 2016, 2021, and 2022.

Only two of its batters managed to score double digits and the Kane Williamson-led side will have to buck up as a batting unit to pose any challenge to the local favourites.

It’s not just the batting, its fielding also put the team down as it dropped easy chances, missed stumping and run-out as the Afghanistan opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set it up with a solid 103-run opening stand.

West Indies on the other hand faces no such issues as a Super Eight berth will be up for grabs if it manages to secure a third win on the trot.

Having started off with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea, West Indies has started to come on its own and coasted to a 134-run victory after bowling out Uganda for 39 in its previous match.

Squads
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra.
Match starts: 6am IST.

Bangladesh, Netherlands hope to stay alive

Bangladesh and the Netherlands will look to keep their Super Eight hopes alive when they lock horns in a crucial Group D fixture at Kingstown.

In the group of death, South Africa has already made the cut and the fight is among the Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal and Sri Lanka - in that order - to book the second slot.

Having started off with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka, a nervy Bangladesh let it slip against South Africa to go down by four runs in its last match.

The Netherlands, too, is coming off a reversal against South Africa and will hope to bounce back.

Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma and Wesley Barresi.
Match starts: 8pm IST

Rain threat for England vs Oman

Rain forecast has once again threatened to derail defending champion England who also is on the verge of an early exit and will face Oman in first of its two must wins matches at North Sound.

England, who has just one point from two matches after a washout against Scotland, will face Namibia in its final group league clash at the same venue. There has been a rain forecast and Jos Buttler’s men will have a watch on the sky.

Wins in both the matches may not be enough for England as Scotland (5 points from three matches) is ahead of the race.

Scotland may get seven points by virtue of a win over Australia, and England’s Super Eight hopes may eventually rest in the hands of its arch-rival.

Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad and Khalid Kail.
Match starts: 12.30 am IST (Friday).

