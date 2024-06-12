MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after AUS vs NAM: Australia moves to top, qualifies for Super 8s

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table: Australia made light work of Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup as it won by nine wickets to top Group B standings.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Australia made light work of Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup as it won by nine wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday to top Group B standings.

David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took just 5.4 overs to complete the 73-run chase and helped their side qualify for the Super 8s stage.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Australia 3 3 0 0 6 +3.580
2. Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 2.164
3. Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098
4. England 2 0 1 1 1 -1.800
5. Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -1.613

(Updated after Australia vs Namibia match on June 12)

