Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is set to begin on June 14 in Germany, with 24 teams vying for the title. Germany will be hosting its first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the matches will take place across ten world-class stadiums in the country.
Germany goes into the tournament with the most titles (3), tied with Spain, while Georgia is the only team making its debut.
With the opening match of Euro 2024 to be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 (12:30 AM IST on June 15), take an in-depth look at all the venues that will host matches:
Olympiastadion Berlin
The home stadium of Hertha Berlin, the Olympiastadion hosted the World Cup final in 2006 and every German Cup final since 1985. With the biggest seating capacity among all venues, the final of Euro 2024 will be held here. It will also host three group stage matches, one round of 16 match and a quarterfinal.
Capacity: 71,000
Matches at Olympiastadion Berlin:
Cologne Stadium
Famous for hosting Germany’s Women’s Cup final since 2010, the Cologne stadium is home to FC Koln. Notably, the stadium hosted the 2020 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan, where the former secured its sixth Europa title. In addition to one round of 16 match, the stadium will also host four group stage matches.
Capacity: 43,000
Matches at Cologne Stadium:
BVB Stadion Dortmund
Home to the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ of Borussia Dortmund, the BVB Stadion is one of the biggest stadiums hosting matches during Euro 2024. Apart from four group stage matches, the stadium will also host a round of 16 fixture as well as one semifinal.
Capacity: 62,000
Matches at BVB Stadion Dortmund:
ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo back in the global spotlight to show he’s still a force
Dusseldorf Arena
Euro 2024 will be the first major tournament to be played at the Dusseldorf Arena which is home to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Despite being one of the smaller venues, the stadium can seat more than 40,000 spectators. The stadium will host three group stage games, one round of 16 match and one quarterfinal.
Capacity: 47,000
Matches at Dusseldorf Arena:
Munich Football Arena
Home of German giant Bayern Munich, the Munich Football Arena, also known as the Allianz Arena, has served up a lot of memorable matches in European club football, including the 2012 Champions League final, where Chelsea beat the home team on penalties. The iconic stadium will host four group stage matches, one round of 16 match and one semifinal.
Capacity: 66,000
Matches at Munich Football Arena:
Frankfurt Arena
Home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frankfurt Arena hosted matches during Euro 1988 and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. In Euro 2024, the stadium will host four group stage matches and one round of 16 match.
Capacity: 47,000
Matches at Frankfurt Arena:
Arena AufSchalke
Located in the city of Gelsenkirchen, the Arena AufSchalke is famous for hosting the heated quarterfinal clash between Portugal and England where a young Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning penalty to send his side into the final four. Home to the once powerhouse FC Schalke 04, the stadium will host three group stage matches and one round of 16 clash.
Capacity: 50,000
Matches at Arena AufSchalke:
Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Home to one of the Bundesliga’s founding clubs, Hamburg SV, the Volksparkstadion Hamburg has hosted matches in the 1988 Euros as well as the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups. The stadium will host four group stage matches as well as one quarterfinal.
Capacity: 49,000
Matches at Volksparkstadion Hamburg:
Stuttgart Arena
The Stuttgart Arena which is home to VfB Stuttgart has had no shortage of hosting major matches, hosting games during the 1974 and 2006 World Cups as well as Euro 1988. In Euro 2024, the stadium will host four group stage matches and one quarterfinal match.
Capacity: 51,000
Matches at Stuttgart Arena:
Leipzig Stadium
Established in 2004, the stadium is home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and is the largest stadium in the region formerly known as East Germany. Three group stage matches and one round of 16 match will be held at the stadium.
Capacity: 40,000
Matches at Leipzig Stadium:
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany
- Australian Open 2024: Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter quarters
- T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify for next round?
- BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh takes on Netherlands in crucial Group D match; Predicted XIs
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI v NZ: West Indies trumps New Zealand to go top of standings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE