Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany

The opening match of Euro 2024 will be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 17:20 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
A view shows the Olympiastadion Berlin where the Euro 2024 final will be held.
A view shows the Olympiastadion Berlin where the Euro 2024 final will be held. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A view shows the Olympiastadion Berlin where the Euro 2024 final will be held. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is set to begin on June 14 in Germany, with 24 teams vying for the title. Germany will be hosting its first major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the matches will take place across ten world-class stadiums in the country.

Germany goes into the tournament with the most titles (3), tied with Spain, while Georgia is the only team making its debut.

With the opening match of Euro 2024 to be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 (12:30 AM IST on June 15), take an in-depth look at all the venues that will host matches:

Olympiastadion Berlin

The home stadium of Hertha Berlin, the Olympiastadion hosted the World Cup final in 2006 and every German Cup final since 1985. With the biggest seating capacity among all venues, the final of Euro 2024 will be held here. It will also host three group stage matches, one round of 16 match and a quarterfinal.

Capacity: 71,000

Matches at Olympiastadion Berlin:
Spain vs Croatia - June 15
Poland vs Austria - June 21
Netherlands vs Austria - June 25
Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B - June 29
Quarterfinal - July 6
Final - July 14

Cologne Stadium

The Cologne Stadium.
The Cologne Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

The Cologne Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Famous for hosting Germany’s Women’s Cup final since 2010, the Cologne stadium is home to FC Koln. Notably, the stadium hosted the 2020 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan, where the former secured its sixth Europa title. In addition to one round of 16 match, the stadium will also host four group stage matches.

Capacity: 43,000

Matches at Cologne Stadium:
Hungary vs Switzerland - June 15
Scotland vs Switzerland - June 19
Belgium vs Romania  - June 22
England vs Slovenia - June 25
Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - June 30

BVB Stadion Dortmund

The BVB Stadion Dortmund.
The BVB Stadion Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

The BVB Stadion Dortmund. | Photo Credit: AP

Home to the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ of Borussia Dortmund, the BVB Stadion is one of the biggest stadiums hosting matches during Euro 2024. Apart from four group stage matches, the stadium will also host a round of 16 fixture as well as one semifinal.

Capacity: 62,000

Matches at BVB Stadion Dortmund:
Italy vs Albania - June 15
Turkey vs Georgia - June 18
Turkey vs Portugal - June 22
France vs Poland - June 25
Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C - June 29
Semifinal - July 7

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo back in the global spotlight to show he’s still a force

Dusseldorf Arena

The Duesseldorf Arena.
The Duesseldorf Arena. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

The Duesseldorf Arena. | Photo Credit: AP

Euro 2024 will be the first major tournament to be played at the Dusseldorf Arena which is home to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Despite being one of the smaller venues, the stadium can seat more than 40,000 spectators. The stadium will host three group stage games, one round of 16 match and one quarterfinal.

Capacity: 47,000

Matches at Dusseldorf Arena:
Austria vs France - June 17
Slovakia vs Ukraine - June 21
Albania vs Spain - June 24
Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E - July 1
Quarterfinal - July 6

Munich Football Arena

The Munich Football Arena.
The Munich Football Arena. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The Munich Football Arena. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Home of German giant Bayern Munich, the Munich Football Arena, also known as the Allianz Arena, has served up a lot of memorable matches in European club football, including the 2012 Champions League final, where Chelsea beat the home team on penalties. The iconic stadium will host four group stage matches, one round of 16 match and one semifinal.

Capacity: 66,000

Matches at Munich Football Arena:
Germany vs Scotland - June 14
Romania vs Ukraine - June 17
Slovenia vs Serbia - June 20
Denmark vs Serbia - June 25
Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - July 7
Semifinal - July 9

Frankfurt Arena

The Frankfurt Arena.
The Frankfurt Arena. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

The Frankfurt Arena. | Photo Credit: AFP

Home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frankfurt Arena hosted matches during Euro 1988 and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. In Euro 2024, the stadium will host four group stage matches and one round of 16 match.

Capacity: 47,000

Matches at Frankfurt Arena:
Belgium vs Slovakia - June 17
Denmark vs England - June 20
Switzerland vs Germany  - June 23
Slovakia vs Romania  - June 26
Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C - July 1

Arena AufSchalke

The Arena AufSchalke.
The Arena AufSchalke. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

The Arena AufSchalke. | Photo Credit: AP

Located in the city of Gelsenkirchen, the Arena AufSchalke is famous for hosting the heated quarterfinal clash between Portugal and England where a young Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning penalty to send his side into the final four. Home to the once powerhouse FC Schalke 04, the stadium will host three group stage matches and one round of 16 clash.

Capacity: 50,000

Matches at Arena AufSchalke:
Serbia vs England - June 16
Spain vs Italy - June 20
Georgia vs Portugal - June 26
Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F - June 30

Volksparkstadion Hamburg

The Hamburg Volksparkstadion.
The Hamburg Volksparkstadion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The Hamburg Volksparkstadion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Home to one of the Bundesliga’s founding clubs, Hamburg SV, the Volksparkstadion Hamburg has hosted matches in the 1988 Euros as well as the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups. The stadium will host four group stage matches as well as one quarterfinal.

Capacity: 49,000

Matches at Volksparkstadion Hamburg:
Poland vs Netherlands - June 16
Croatia vs Albania - June 19
Georgia vs Czech Republic - June 22
Czech Republic vs Turkey - June 26
Quarterfinal - July 7

Stuttgart Arena

The Stuttgart Arena.
The Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Stuttgart Arena which is home to VfB Stuttgart has had no shortage of hosting major matches, hosting games during the 1974 and 2006 World Cups as well as Euro 1988. In Euro 2024, the stadium will host four group stage matches and one quarterfinal match.

Capacity: 51,000

Matches at Stuttgart Arena:
Slovenia vs Denmark - June 16
Germany vs Hungary - June 19
Scotland vs Hungary - June 23
Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26
Quarterfinal - July 7

Leipzig Stadium

The Leipzig Stadium.
The Leipzig Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The Leipzig Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Established in 2004, the stadium is home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and is the largest stadium in the region formerly known as East Germany. Three group stage matches and one round of 16 match will be held at the stadium.

Capacity: 40,000

Matches at Leipzig Stadium:
Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 18
Netherlands vs France - June 21
Croatia vs Italy - June 24
Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F - July 7

