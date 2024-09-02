MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after Euro 2024 disappointment

The reigning champions exited the tournament in Germany in the last 16 following a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland with the side only winning once in the group stage.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 20:17 IST , Gdansk  - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP
infoIcon

Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti pledged to rebuild his team after its disappointing performance in the recent European Championship.

The reigning champions exited the tournament in Germany in the last 16 following a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland with the side only winning once in the group stage.

“When we talk about failure at the Euros, we need to be more precise in our analysis, because in my opinion, it only relates to the game against Switzerland, which was very bad,” Spalletti told reporters on Monday.

“Now, we turn a new page and from now on, we have to think more about our identity.

“I am going to create a new group, a new team, putting less pressure on them and hopefully they feel the beauty of the Azzurri shirt even more.”

Spalletti accepted the responsibility for Italy’s poor showing.

“I probably put too much pressure on them and did not give them the opportunity to enjoy the experience in an Italy shirt,” he said.

ALSO READ | Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire

“I need to be careful with trying new things or bringing a new message.

“I think this is the time to try something different, which inevitably means excluding some players.”

The 65-year-old added that he wanted to give his side more freedom on the pitch, mirroring the successful approach that led his former side Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years.

“We have players who have made history in past call-ups. We are dealing with a team that has a lot of quality, and a massive possibility of reaching higher levels,” Spalletti said.

“What you do in the game makes all the difference, and we will try to give them more freedom to put their quality into practice, because the players have quality.”

Italy play Nations League matches against France on Friday and Israel in Budapest on Sept. 9.

Related Topics

Luciano Spalletti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-1 EBFC; Ashique scores equaliser for red and gold brigade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Thulasimathi Murugesan in action in women’s singles SU5 final, Nitesh wins first gold in para badminton, Yogesh bags silver in discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after Euro 2024 disappointment
    Reuters
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Hyderabad posts 313 on Day 1 vs TNCA President’s XI
    Tarun Shastry
  5. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal- Rakesh duo in mixed compound open quarterfinal; latest result, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after Euro 2024 disappointment
    Reuters
  2. ISL has been one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime: Sunil Chhetri
    PTI
  3. Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire
    AP
  4. Saudi Pro league remains as ambitious as ever despite quiet transfer window, says CEO Omar Mugharbel
    AP
  5. Foden unlikely to play for England due to illness, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-1 EBFC; Ashique scores equaliser for red and gold brigade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Thulasimathi Murugesan in action in women’s singles SU5 final, Nitesh wins first gold in para badminton, Yogesh bags silver in discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after Euro 2024 disappointment
    Reuters
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Hyderabad posts 313 on Day 1 vs TNCA President’s XI
    Tarun Shastry
  5. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Sheetal- Rakesh duo in mixed compound open quarterfinal; latest result, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment