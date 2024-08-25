MagazineBuy Print

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Live Updates: Norris back ahead of Verstappen in his home race at Zandvoort, Leclerc in third

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 at the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands.

Aug 25, 2024 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing interacts with Pole position qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren in parc ferme.
Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing interacts with Pole position qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren in parc ferme. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing interacts with Pole position qualifier Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren in parc ferme. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying report

Lando Norris surged into pole position in qualifying Saturday for Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix as he tries to cut into Max Verstappen’s championship lead.

Norris became the first driver to deny Verstappen pole at the Dutch driver’s home race with a final qualifying lap that was far ahead of anyone else’s pace, beating second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second.

Verstappen had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest in the second McLaren.

There were two big surprises in the second part of qualifying as Carlos Sainz Jr. was 11th for Ferrari and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the last race in Belgium, was 12th for Mercedes.

Logan Sargeant didn’t take part in qualifying after a heavy crash in practice Saturday morning which left his Williams on fire.

- Reuters

Where can we watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis or via the Fancode app and website. The races will not be available to view on television.

