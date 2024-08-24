MagazineBuy Print

Australia A Women vs India A Women: India A stares at defeat against Australia A after crumbling to spin

Chasing a victory target of 289, India A looked to build a foundation but rival spinners -- Charli Knott (2/27), Grace Parsons (2/27) and Lilly Mills (1/15) -- struck at regular intervals.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 18:48 IST , Gold Coast - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Charli Knott of Australia A picked up two wickets to leave India A at 149 for 6 at the end of Day 3.
FILE PHOTO: Charli Knott of Australia A picked up two wickets to leave India A at 149 for 6 at the end of Day 3. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Charli Knott of Australia A picked up two wickets to leave India A at 149 for 6 at the end of Day 3. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India A is staring at a defeat against Australia A after the visitor crumbled against the home team’s spin attack, slumping to 149 for six in its second innings on the third day of the unofficial one-off women’s Test here on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 289, built around Maddy Darke’s unbeaten 105, India A looked to build a foundation but rival spinners -- Charli Knott (2/27), Grace Parsons (2/27) and Lilly Mills (1/15) -- struck at regular intervals. The visitor lost five wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs.

At stumps, Raghvi Bist (16) and Uma Chetry (10) were at the crease with India A still needing 140 runs to win with four wickets in hand.

Resuming at 164 for 7, Australia A produced a tough resistance with Darke doing the bulk of the scoring en route to an unconquered 105.

Overnight batter Lilly Mills (7) was the first to go as off-spinner Minnu Mani took her match haul to 11 wickets. But Darke and Grace Parsons (35) added 75 runs for the ninth wicket as Australia A posted 260 in its second innings in 92 overs.

In reply, Priya Punia (36) and Shweta Sehrawat shared 37 runs for the opening stand before host captain Charlie broke the opening stand by trapping the latter.

Punia and Shubha Satheesh (45) then added 52 but off-spinner Lilly sent the opener back with Georgia Voll taking a catch in the covers.

Leg-spinner Parsons then removed Tejal Hasabnis (6) with a beauty, while pacer Tess Flintoff got rid of Shubha Satheesh but the batter was not too happy with the caught-behind decision.

India A skipper Minnu Mani became the fifth wicket to fall as India A lost half the side for 130 in the 57th over. Parsons then dismissed Sajeevan Sajana with Hancock taking the catch in the off side.

Raghvi and Uma then kept India A’s hopes alive by negotiating the rest of the overs before stumps.

Brief Scores:
Australia A 212 and 260 all out in 92 overs (Emma de Broughe 58, Maddy Darke 105 not out; Minnu Mani 6/92) lead India A 184 and 149 for six in 68 overs (Shubha Satheesh 45; Charli Knott 2/27, Grace Parsons 2/27) by 140 runs.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
