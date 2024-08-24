MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Mark Wood misses day 4 due to thigh injury

ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Mark Wood pulled up during his run-up late on Day 3 on Friday and had to leave the field for treatment.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 17:12 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
England bowler Mark Wood leaves the field mid-over during day three of the First Test.
England bowler Mark Wood leaves the field mid-over during day three of the First Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England bowler Mark Wood leaves the field mid-over during day three of the First Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England fast bowler Mark Wood will not be involved on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford after sustaining an injury to his right thigh.

Wood pulled up during his run-up late on Day 3 on Friday and had to leave the field for treatment.

England confirmed the nature of the injury before play started Saturday, saying: “He will not return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the medical team to determine the full extent.”

It puts in doubt Wood’s availability for the remaining two tests of the series, at Lords’ from Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and The Oval from Sept. 6-10.

Related Topics

England /

Sri Lanka /

Mark Wood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Christensen sidelined with Achilles tendinitis
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 528/7, leads by 80 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim dissmissed on 191
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Mark Wood misses day 4 due to thigh injury
    AP
  4. Formula 1: Williams racer Logan Sargeant crashes heavily in Dutch Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE SCORE: BHA 0-0 MUN, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Mark Wood misses day 4 due to thigh injury
    AP
  2. Australian Josh Hazlewood to miss Scotland T20 internationals with calf injury
    Reuters
  3. SA vs WI, 1st T20I: Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies wins by seven wickets
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Jamie Smith hits maiden test century to put England in command against Sri Lanka
    Reuters
  5. From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Christensen sidelined with Achilles tendinitis
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 528/7, leads by 80 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim dissmissed on 191
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Mark Wood misses day 4 due to thigh injury
    AP
  4. Formula 1: Williams racer Logan Sargeant crashes heavily in Dutch Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE SCORE: BHA 0-0 MUN, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment