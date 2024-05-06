- May 06, 2024 16:47Kohli leads the run-getter chart
- May 06, 2024 16:21Preview
The Indian Premier League is entering the last fortnight of the league stage. Naturally, it’s that time of the year when terms like “business end, must-win affair, playing for pride and playing spoilsport” will be used as frequently as Travis Head’s sixes and Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushers.
Despite all these terms befitting the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad – among the most aggressive outfits who can seldom afford a slip-up for making it to the Playoffs – and Mumbai Indians – on course to be awarded the wooden spoon, it will be the battle between the inform opening batter and the pick of IPL bowlers – yet again – that will be tempting for the fans to flock the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW - HERE
MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head vs Bumrah and Co. as teams with constrating fortunes clash at Wankhede
With Mumbai Indians having only pride and reputation to play for, the fans will be hoping for another duel between the Head and and Bumrah instead of the latter’s workload being managed with an eye on India’s T20 World Cup challenge.
- May 06, 2024 15:56Where to watch MI vs SRH in IPL 2024?
The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 06, 2024 15:40Welcome to live coverage of IPL action today
Action moves to the sultry coastal city of Mumbai where the Wankhede Stadium will host Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two teams with two contrasting fortunes. Stay with us for complete coverage.
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, fantasy team, predicted XI; Struggling Mumbai Indians takes on determined Sunrisers Hyderabad
- BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 48/2 (6): Steady showers in Sylhet, Will Asha Sobhana get to make India debut?
- MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today?
- MI vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE