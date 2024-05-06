MagazineBuy Print

MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Toss, squad, fantasy team, predicted XI; Struggling Mumbai Indians takes on determined Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Updated : May 06, 2024 16:55 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • May 06, 2024 16:54
    In other news

    BAN-W v IND-W 4th T20I: Asha Sobhana becomes oldest Indian to make T20I debut; Harmanpreet Kaur plays 300th international game

    Asha Sobhana Joy made her international debut for India at the age of 33 in the fourth T20i against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

  • May 06, 2024 16:47
    Kohli leads the run-getter chart
  • May 06, 2024 16:21
    Preview

    The Indian Premier League is entering the last fortnight of the league stage. Naturally, it’s that time of the year when terms like “business end, must-win affair, playing for pride and playing spoilsport” will be used as frequently as Travis Head’s sixes and Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushers.

    Despite all these terms befitting the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad – among the most aggressive outfits who can seldom afford a slip-up for making it to the Playoffs – and Mumbai Indians – on course to be awarded the wooden spoon, it will be the battle between the inform opening batter and the pick of IPL bowlers – yet again – that will be tempting for the fans to flock the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW - HERE

    MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head vs Bumrah and Co. as teams with constrating fortunes clash at Wankhede

    With Mumbai Indians having only pride and reputation to play for, the fans will be hoping for another duel between the Head and and Bumrah instead of the latter’s workload being managed with an eye on India’s T20 World Cup challenge.

  • May 06, 2024 15:56
    Where to watch MI vs SRH in IPL 2024?

    The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • May 06, 2024 15:40
    Welcome to live coverage of IPL action today

    Action moves to the sultry coastal city of Mumbai where the Wankhede Stadium will host Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Two teams with two contrasting fortunes. Stay with us for complete coverage. 

