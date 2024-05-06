MagazineBuy Print

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who is Anshul Kamboj, the 23-year-old debutant for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Published : May 06, 2024 19:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Anshul Kamboj
Mumbai Indians’ Anshul Kamboj | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
Mumbai Indians’ Anshul Kamboj | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Hailing from Karnal, Haryana, Anshul is a right-arm medium pacer.

FOLLOW BLOG | MUMBAI INDIANS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE

Kamboj made his name with a stellar performance in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he picked 17 wickets in 10 games, helping his team win the One-Day tournament.

Kamboj has represented India at the U19 level before.

Anshul is the second Indian player after Naman Dhir to make debut for the five-time IPL champion in IPL 2024.

MI roped in the player for INR 20 Lakhs in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Kamboj, who belongs to an agricultural family in Karnal, has been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru setup before as a net bowler.

In his second over against SRH, Kamboj tore through Travis Head’s defence and left his stumps in disarray. However, Head was handed a lifeline when Kamboj was shown to have overstepped. In his third over, Kamboj went for Head once again, but this time, Nuwan Thushara dropped an easy catch at deep third. He finally got his first IPL wicket when he bowled Mayank Agarwal two balls later.

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians

