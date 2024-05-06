MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, May 6: Jeffrey and Jeetesh win titles at AITA Junior Championship Series

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Monday, May 6.

Published : May 06, 2024 18:48 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jeffrey Kushwin and Jeetesh Kumari won the boys and girls titles respectively.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jeffrey Kushwin and Jeetesh Kumari won the boys and girls titles respectively. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jeffrey Kushwin and Jeetesh Kumari won the boys and girls titles respectively. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

Jeffrey and Jeetesh win titles at AITA Junior Championship Series

Jeffrey Kushwin and Jeetesh Kumari won the boys and girls titles respectively in the AITA Championship series junior tennis organised at the MM Public School, Pitampura.

Jeffrey beat Anmol Saini in three sets, while Jeetesh Kumari beat Neelakshi Lather in straight sets in the finals.

Lakshay Dahiya who had lost the singles semifinals to Anmol in three sets, won the doubles title in partnership with Sameer Gulia.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

The results:
Under-18 boys (final): Jeffrey Kushwin bt Anmol Saini 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Jeffrey bt Kartik Uttam 6-3, 6-2; Anmol bt Lakshay Dahiya 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles (final): Lakshay Dahiya & Sameer Gulia bt Shubham Sehrawat & Tanmay Mittal 6-3, 6-4.
Under-18 girls (final): Jeetesh Kumari bt Neelakshi Lather 6-1, 7-5; Semifinals: Jeetesh bt Miraya Agarwal 6-4, 6-1; Neelakshi bt Shivangi Sharma 6-1, 6-1.

AITA ranking tennis tournament: Hridayeshi beats fifth seed Saily in first round

Hridayeshi Pai knocked out fifth seed Saily Thakkar 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the women’s first round of the Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Ace Academy on Monday.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

The results (first round):
Men: Utkarsh Tiwari bt Sagar Kumar 6-3, 6-2; Moksh Puri bt Paritosh Pawar 7-5, 6-0; Nishith Naveen w.o. Parth Chavda; Nirav Shetty bt Azmeer Shaikh 6-2, 6-3; Chandan Shivaraj bt Tanik Gupta 7-5, 6-2; Ricky Chaudhary bt Gautam Kale 6-3, 6-1; Deep Munim bt Bhavya Joshi 6-4, 6-0.
Women:Aditi Singh bt Priyanshi Bhandari 3-1 (retired); Hridayeshi Pai bt Saily Thakkar 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

BOXING

Five Indian youth boxers strike gold at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

Five young Indian boxers Brijesh Tamta, Aryan Hooda, Yashwardhan Singh, Laxmi and Nisha put up impressive performances to clinch gold medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday.

Brijesh gave India its first gold medal of the tournament with a unanimous 5-0 win over Tajikistan’s Muminov Muinkhodzha in the men’s 48kg final. Aryan (51kg) continued the momentum with an equally dominant 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan’s Kamilov Zafarbek.

Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) had to work hard against Gafurov Ruslan of Tajikistan as both boxers showed great attacking intent but it was the Indian who ultimately clinched the win with a 4-1 verdict.

In the women’s category, reigning junior world champion Nisha grabbed the yellow metal in the 52kg category as she outperformed Kazakhstan’s Otynbay Bagzhan in a 5-0 win. Later, Laxmi (50kg) won India’s fifth gold medal with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the second round of the bout against Enkh Nomundari of Mongolia.

Meanwhile, nine youth boxers, Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg), Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (81kg) ended campaigns with silver medals after losing in their respective finals.

On Saturday night, Olympic-bound boxer Preeti (54kg) entered the U-22 finals along with five other Indian women.

With, Muskan (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) already in the finals after receiving byes in their respective semi-finals, country’s eight women and four men pugilists will compete in the U-22 finals on Tuesday.

With 22 medals in the youth section and 21 in the U-22, the Indian contingent has secured 43 medals at the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

- Team Sportstar

