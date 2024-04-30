BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs

Radha Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha produced an all-round show as a dominant India beat Bangladesh by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-marred second women’s T20 International here on Tuesday.

Led by left-arm spinner Radha’s splendid show, Indian bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 119 after the hosts opted to bat first.

Radha finished with excellent figures of three for 19, while there were two wickets apiece for Deepti Sharma (two for 14) and Shreyanka Patil ( two for 24).

For Bangladesh, opener Murshida Khatun was the top-scorer, with 46 off 49 balls.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd T20I Highlights

Chasing a modest total, India lost an early wicket as Shafali Verma (0) was caught down the leg side after she tried to flick it through fine-leg. Hemalatha, however, blazed away to a 24-ball 41 as India raced to 47 for one in 5.2 overs, when rain stopped play.

The par score was 28 and India was ahead by 19 runs. With the surface rendered unplayable by the heavy rain, the visiting side was declared the winner as it took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier, Dilara Akter got Bangladesh underway when she pulled Renuka Singh, the star of the five-match series opener, over mid-wicket for a four in only the second ball of the match.

Akter got into a good position and whipped off her pads a swinging Renuka delivery over backward square leg for a boundary.

Soon, experienced spinner Deepti removed her when she could not get the elevation, trying to sweep, and ended up giving a catch to Renuka in the deep.

Murshida got a reprieve on six when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur missed a straightforward catch.

ALSO READ: CA announces major overhaul of Australian women’s cricket

One-down bat Sobhana Mostary opened her account with a boundary as she drove a Renuka delivery past backward-point.

India’s bowling change, introducing off-spinner Shreyanka worked immediately as she struck in her first over, having Mostary (19 off 15 balls) trapped in front of the wicket after a promising start by the batter.

Brought into attack for the first time in the eighth over, left-arm spinner Radha removed Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun off successive balls but failed to complete a hat-trick as Sultana Khatun struck her for a boundary.