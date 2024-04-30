CA announces major overhaul of Australian women’s cricket

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of its women’s cricket programme with aspirational targets for grassroots participation and infrastructure, as well as growing commercial revenue and attendance at the elite level.

The proposed 10-year plan includes the condensation of the Women’s Big Bash League into a 40-day affair and the introduction of a state-based T20 competition. The latter tournament, which still has some details to be finalised, is expected to run alongside the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League.

CA expects the restructure to provide more top-flight playing opportunities for domestic cricketers and projects the average female domestic salary to increase eight percent to $163,322 (for a player with a WBBL and state contract).

CA added that it is targeting 600,000 fans attending women’s cricket in Australia each summer by 2034. The combined WBBL and women’s international attendance last summer was about 120,000.

Ellyse Perry said the “public appetite for women’s sport is now indisputable” in welcoming the 10-year commitment.

“Australian cricket has been at the forefront of the growth in women’s sport providing some of the best opportunities for players with resourcing and remuneration and it’s reassuring to know this commitment will not only be sustained, but greatly enhanced over the next ten years,” Perry said.

“With viewing audiences increasing, the public appetite for women’s sport is now indisputable and we would love to see major stadiums filled with fans for our international and WBBL games and more girls inspired to play cricket.

“It is also extremely important that the increased interest in women’s sport is reflected in sponsorship and broadcast deals, and I hope this plan will continue to drive this growth so that women’s cricket continues to thrive.”