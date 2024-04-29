MagazineBuy Print

BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Preview, When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

BAN-W vs IND-W T20I series: Here are all the live telecast and streaming details for the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20 International series, on April 30 in Sylhet.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 22:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh's bowling posed questions of India's famed batting order, not allowing the tail to give the innings the final flourish it would have wanted in the first meeting of the series.
Bangladesh’s bowling posed questions of India’s famed batting order, not allowing the tail to give the innings the final flourish it would have wanted in the first meeting of the series. | Photo Credit: X/ Bangladesh Cricket Board
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s bowling posed questions of India’s famed batting order, not allowing the tail to give the innings the final flourish it would have wanted in the first meeting of the series. | Photo Credit: X/ Bangladesh Cricket Board

An upbeat India will hope to solidify its lead in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh as the two sides meet in the second game of the tour here on Tuesday.

An all-round display helped India seal a 44-run win in the first match. After opting to bat first, India’s top order strung together partnerships to end with 145/7 on the board.

Bangladesh’s batting woes, which was the side’s Achilles Heel against Australia, cost the side again against its neighbour, with only skipper Nigar Sultana Joty managing to put up a fight.

India’s disciplined bowling will give the side much confidence. Renuka Thakur along with Pooja Vastrakar -- who was handed new-ball duties in the first fixture -- were able to keep Bangladesh’s openers rooted to the crease and allow little room to score freely.

Sajeevan Sajana was handed a debut in the first game while Radha Yadav made a return to the outfit after a year. Given this is a dress rehearsal for the Indian side ahead of the World Cup to be held here later this year, the Women in Blue could experiment with leg spinner Asha Sobhana Joy.

Bangladesh’s fielding left much to be desired with a number of dropped catches denting the side’s confidence. However, the team improved as the match went on. Its bowling, though, posed questions of India’s famed batting order, not allowing the tail to give the innings the final flourish it would have wanted.

That said, the main concern for the host is the batting and the lineup needs to find a way to support skipper Nigar better should they hope to pose a challenge to India.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday, April 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W second T20I live?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the  FanCode app and website..

