South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt reached 6,000 international runs during the third T20I against India Women at M. A. Chidambaram on Tuesday.

She was caught by Arundhati Reddy for nine runs off Shreyanka Patil’s delivery, bringing her to a total of 1673 runs in T20Is.

The opener has scored 186 runs in Tests with her only century coming from the One-off test between India and South Africa a few days back.

She is the only woman player to score a century across all three formats in a single year in 2024.

Wolvaardt has 4,148 ODI runs to her name and has notched up eight centuries and 32 half-centuries in 98 matches.

She added 33 runs in the first game which the visitor went on to win by 12 runs, its first of the tour. The second match of the series was abandoned but the batter had contributed to 22 runs in South Africa’s total of 177.