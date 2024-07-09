IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue

India takes on South Africa in the final game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

South Africa secured its first win of the tour after defeating India by 12 runs during the first T20I while the second match was called off due to rain. The Proteas currently lead the series 1-0.

IND-W vs SA-W Third T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs SA-W third T20I match take place?

The third T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place on Tuesday, July 9.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W third T20I match take place?

The third T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will IND-W vs SA-W third T20I match start?

The third T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W third T20I match?

The toss for the third T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

How to watch IND-W vs SA-W third T20I match live on TV in India?

The third T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.