IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and South Africa will face each other in the final game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

South Africa won its first win of the tour during the first T20I, defeating India by 12 runs while the second match was called off due to rain. Proteas lead the series 1-0.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Uma Chetry BATTERS Laura Wolvaardt (VC), Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Tazmin Brits, Harmanpreet Kaur ALL-ROUNDERS Marizanne Kapp, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk BOWLERS Shreyanka Patil Nonkululeko Mlaba Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 12.5