MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy teams, and squads for the India Women vs South Africa Women third T20I match at Chennai.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 08:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Tazmin Brits in action.
South Africa’s Tazmin Brits in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

India and South Africa will face each other in the final game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

South Africa won its first win of the tour during the first T20I, defeating India by 12 runs while the second match was called off due to rain. Proteas lead the series 1-0.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Uma Chetry
BATTERS
Laura Wolvaardt (VC), Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Tazmin Brits, Harmanpreet Kaur
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marizanne Kapp, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk
BOWLERS
Shreyanka Patil Nonkululeko Mlaba
Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 12.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnam Md Shakil, Asha Sobhana
SOUTH AFRICA
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus

Related Topics

India Women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune in fourth round, takes aim at Centre Court crowd
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Fritz redeems himself on Centre Court with epic comeback win over Zverev to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, Third T20I: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa Women and weather to level series
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: Uma Chetry is a truly hard-working cricketer, says Indian women’s fielding coach Bali
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain washes out encounter after Brits fifty helps South Africa post 177/6
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune in fourth round, takes aim at Centre Court crowd
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Fritz redeems himself on Centre Court with epic comeback win over Zverev to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment