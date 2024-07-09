IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women

India beat South Africa by 10 wickets to register its biggest win in T20Is against the Proteas during the third match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

India completed the 85-run chase in 10.5 overs, surpassing its previous best win in 54 balls in 2021 against South Africa.

India’s biggest win against South Africa (by balls remaining):

1) 55 balls in Chennai, 2024

2) 54 balls in Lucknow, 2021

3) 17 balls in Surat, 2019