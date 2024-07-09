MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women

India completed the 85-run chase in 10.5 overs, surpassing its previous best win in 54 balls in 2021 against South Africa.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 21:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Smriti Mandhana in action.
India’s Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Smriti Mandhana in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

India beat South Africa by 10 wickets to register its biggest win in T20Is against the Proteas during the third match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

India completed the 85-run chase in 10.5 overs, surpassing its previous best win in 54 balls in 2021 against South Africa.

Follow India vs South Africa women 3rd T20I highlights

India’s biggest win against South Africa (by balls remaining):

1) 55 balls in Chennai, 2024

2) 54 balls in Lucknow, 2021

3) 17 balls in Surat, 2019

Related Topics

India women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: Wolvaardt reaches 6,000 international runs during India Women vs South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Putting the ‘Brits’ and pieces together - Cricket keeps giving Tazmin’s perseverance second chances
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India Women registers its biggest win against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I: India crushes South Africa in a series-levelling 10-wicket drubbing
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Despite Sun-set at Wimbledon 2024, a new dawn seems to be breaking for Lulu
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Vekic tames Sun to sail into women’s singles semifinals
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 3rd T20I: Vastrakar, Mandhana star in India’s 10-wicket win over South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment