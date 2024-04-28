MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto

Villas-Boas, who began his coaching career at Porto as an assistant to Jose Mourinho, guided them to a treble in 2011 which included the Europa League crown.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 17:29 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Andre Villas Boas, celebrates his win in the FC Porto presidential elections.
Andre Villas Boas, celebrates his win in the FC Porto presidential elections. | Photo Credit: Pedro Nunes
infoIcon

Andre Villas Boas, celebrates his win in the FC Porto presidential elections. | Photo Credit: Pedro Nunes

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas has been elected president of FC Porto, bringing an end to predecessor Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa’s highly successful 42-year tenure at the Portuguese club.

Villas-Boas, who began his coaching career at Porto as an assistant to Jose Mourinho, guided them to a treble in 2011 which included the Europa League crown.

The 46-year-old earned 21,489 votes in Saturday’s election and won by an 80.3% majority.

“Winning, winning titles and sustaining our club for the future is what I want,” Villas-Boas said in a statement.

“It’s a victory for Porto’s members. Because of the responsibility they give me, I promise to give my life for Porto...

“Our club is alive and today it showed its strength. I launched this candidacy for the club and its members. I received the strength, energy and confidence that has brought us this far.”

READ | Premier League: Who is Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp’s likely successor at Liverpool?

Villas-Boas hailed the influence of Pinto da Costa, who took charge of Porto in 1982 and led them to 27 league titles and two Champions League trophies.

“I would like to thank him for everything he has given to Porto, for the life he has given to Porto, and I would like to assure him that this is and always will be his home,” Villas-Boas said.

Porto has had a disappointing season and sit third in the Portuguese top flight. It lost to Arsenal in the Champions League’s last 16 and has been eliminated from Portugal’s cup competition.

Related Topics

FC Porto /

Andre Villas-Boas /

Europa League /

Jose Mourinho

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto
    Reuters
  2. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Sudharsan, Shahrukh fifties power Gujarat Titans to 200/3 against Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Can Chennai Super Kings make top four?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs SRH Toss updates, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad -who will win toss today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: PSG forced to wait for title win after thrilling 3-3 draw with Le Havre
    Reuters
  3. Holder Barca beats Chelsea to reach Champions League final
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Juventus and Milan play out goalless draw
    Reuters
  5. MLS: Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Chelsea manager Villas-Boas elected president of FC Porto
    Reuters
  2. GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Sudharsan, Shahrukh fifties power Gujarat Titans to 200/3 against Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Can Chennai Super Kings make top four?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs SRH Toss updates, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad -who will win toss today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment