FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru

The 36-year-old put the world champion ahead in the 32nd minute with a superb shot after an assist from Nicolas Gonzalez, and made it 2-0 10 minutes later with a fierce finish from Enzo Fernandez’s pass.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 09:56 IST , LIMA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A pitch invader rushes into Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi.
A pitch invader rushes into Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP
Lionel Messi proved he is back to full fitness after scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Peru in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Messi, who was included in the squad despite having been sidelined in recent weeks with a muscle problem, came on as a substitute in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Paraguay but was on the pitch from the start of the game in Lima.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Italy’s Spalletti laments crucial errors in Wembley loss

ARG 2-0 PER - HIGHLIGHTS

Messi was denied a hat-trick in the second half after he had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

In other qualifiers on Tuesday, Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 with Neymar forced to leave the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Venezuela cruised past Chile 3-0, Paraguay beat 1-0 Bolivia and Ecuador draw 0-0 against Colombia.

Argentina, which remains top of the CONMEBOL standings, will host Uruguay on Nov. 16 before taking on Brazil five days later.

Peru faces Bolivia and Venezuela in the next round of qualifiers. 

