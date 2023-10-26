Xavi critical of Barcelona spokesman’s post attacking Vinicius

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he did not like a social media post from a club spokesman dismissing racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and calling him a “clown” ahead of the Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward was racially abused during his team’s 1-1 draw on Saturday at Sevilla, with the Andalusian club ejecting a fan from the stadium.

“It’s not racism, (Vinicius) deserves a slap for being a clown,” wrote Barcelona directors’ board spokesman Mikel Camps on social media during Madrid’s win over Braga on Tuesday.

“What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the centre of the pitch?”

Camps later deleted his post, but Spanish media say Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not attend the Clasico on Saturday in Barcelona in protest.

Xavi, speaking after his team’s 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, said the comment added to the tension around the game, which he did not approve of.

“I don’t have to say it, it’s been deleted, that says enough, that’s that,” said Xavi.

“I don’t like anything that raises the tension, not (Madrid attempts) to condition the referees, nor this ‘tweet’. I like fair play, and mutual admiration.”

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste apologised to Vinicius. “If Vinicius is listening to me, this will not be repeated,” pledged Yuste on Movistar.