Premier League 2024-25: Man United’s Maguire ruled out for few weeks after injury at Villa

The defender, who was left out of the England squad for the upcoming international fixtures, is the latest player to join United’s growing injury list.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 19:33 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts following an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England.
Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts following an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts following an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United will be without England international Harry Maguire for a few weeks after the centre-back picked up an injury in Sunday’s draw at Aston Villa.

Maguire went down clutching his calf late in the first half and the 31-year-old was withdrawn at the break.

“Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend. Will be a few weeks on the sidelines for me but I’ll come back stronger,” Maguire wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The defender, who was left out of the England squad for the upcoming international fixtures, is the latest player to join United’s growing injury list.

The other injured players include Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui and Kobbie Mainoo.

United are 14th in the standings with eight points after seven games with the club suffering its worst start to a season in the Premier League era.

