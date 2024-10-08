MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid pays tribute to Andres Iniesta

Often involved in the high-octane ‘El Classico’ clashes over the years, Iniesta faced the Galacticos in a Barcelona shirt 38 times across competitions, find the net three times and creating eight goals.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 18:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring the third goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in a La Liga match in 2015.
FILE PHOTO: Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring the third goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in a La Liga match in 2015. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring the third goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in a La Liga match in 2015. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid released a statement applauding Andres Iniesta’s career after the Spanish legend announced retirement from the game recently.

“Following Andres Iniesta’s announcement that he will retire from professional football, Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their recognition, admiration and affection for one of the great legends of Spanish and world football,” the statement read.

Often involved in the high-octane ‘El Classico’ clashes over the years, Iniesta faced the Galacticos in a Barcelona shirt 38 times across competitions, find the net three times and creating eight goals.

“Andres Iniesta has contributed to the greatness of the sport with his football and his values, beyond the numerous titles he has won during his career. His iconic goal in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa will remain forever in the memory of all Spanish fans,” Madrid’s statement further read.

A moment of sportsmanship was seen between the Real Madrid fans and the Barcelona midfielder during the 2015/16 season. The Santiago Bernabeu crowd gave the player a round of applause as he was substituted off the pitch. Iniesta had scored in Barca’s 4-0 win and assisted Neymar’s goal too.

“Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life,” the statement concluded.

