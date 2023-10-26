MagazineBuy Print

Bayern’s Neuer prepares for imminent Bundesliga return with eye on Euros

The 37-year-old, who broke his leg during a skiing holiday after Germany's World Cup first-round exit in December and required surgery, has been working hard on his return with intensive training sessions.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 14:09 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo.
Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
infoIcon

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer poses in a team group photo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

There is more at stake for Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer when he makes his possible return to action in the Bundesliga on Saturday against Darmstadt 98 almost a year after injury.

The 37-year-old, who broke his leg during a skiing holiday after Germany’s World Cup first-round exit in December and required surgery, has been working hard on his return with intensive training sessions.

He did not travel to Bayern’s Champions League game against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday to continue training while a rumoured return in the league last week did not materialise.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to commit to the player’s return this week but Neuer cannot wait to get back as he prepares for another battle: to reclaim his Germany number one spot ahead of next year’s European Championship on home soil.

READ | Bayern survives Galatasaray pressure, wins 3-1

Neuer’s last Bundesliga game was on Nov. 12 before Germany’s departure for the World Cup in Qatar, while his last competitive game was the country’s final group match at that tournament against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

The keeper, who has 117 caps for Germany and won a World Cup winners’ medal in 2014, had been first choice for the national team for more than 13 years but his spot is currently occupied by Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He has already lost the Germany captain’s armband to Ilkay Gundogan, with coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming the midfielder would remain captain even if the keeper returned to the team.

“We have to wait and see,” Bayern’s Tuchel said on Tuesday when asked whether Neuer will return this week. “We have to talk to Manuel about it. It’s clear that he wants to play.”

A Bayern comeback for Neuer would mean that veteran keeper Sven Ulreich, who has been outstanding in his absence, will quickly slip back into his usual reserve role.

“It is always great to be on the pitch, that’s clear,” said Ulreich last week. “But my role here at Bayern is also clear. When Manuel is fit then he will play.”

The Bavarians, who have won all three of their Champions League group matches and are also unbeaten in the league, are in third place in the Bundesliga on 20 points, just two points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and one behind second-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Victory over visiting Darmstadt, in 12th place, could move Bayern provisionally into top spot, with Leverkusen, also unbeaten, in action against Freiburg on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund, also on 20 points, is also playing on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

