Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score, MLS: MIA 1-1 NSH; Messi hits the post with right-footed shot

Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score: Catch the live score updates from the MLS match between Inter Miami and Nashville being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 05:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in action against Sporting Kansas City.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in action against Sporting Kansas City. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi in action against Sporting Kansas City. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Inter Miami vs Nashville MLS match being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

  • April 21, 2024 05:34
    21’

    Suarez puts in a chipped ball into the box as he drops deep again to open space for Messi. It has a bit too much weight on it and falls beyond Messi, allowing Panicco to collect it off his line.

  • April 21, 2024 05:31
    16’

    Shaffelberg puts a cross in from the left flank for Mustafa. The striker is able to get to it before losing control and seeing it run over the line.

  • April 21, 2024 05:28
    14’

    OFF THE POST! Messi nearly makes it 2-1! Gomez collects a loose ball and plays it the No. 10. Messi turns to his right to beat MacNaughton and shoots. The ball beats the keeper to his right but comes back off the post.

  • April 21, 2024 05:27
    12’

    Gomez crosses from the right looking for Suarez but the keeper intercepts.

  • April 21, 2024 05:25
    GOAL
    11’ MIA 1-1 NSH - Messi

    Miami levels! Who else but Lionel Messi to do the job for his team. Suarez drops deep to set up a one-touch pass to send Messi through. Messi drives ahead and shoots with his left but the shot is saved. As Suarez tries to collect the second ball and shoot it, it deflects off a Nashville defender and falls to Messi again. The keeper is not in position and Messi has a simple finish.

  • April 21, 2024 05:24
    10’

    Busquets’ back pass to Callender is nearly intercepted by the Nashville striker. The nerves are evident in Miami players.

  • April 21, 2024 05:23
    9’

    One way traffic in the opening phase. Nashville is way up into the Miami half, pressing and winning the ball high in the final third.

  • April 21, 2024 05:20
    6’

    Off the post! Another set piece which Miami cannot clear out of danger. A second ball is sent into the box and the shot from Bauer hits the crossbar. 

  • April 21, 2024 05:17
    GOAL
    2’ MIA 0-1 NSH - Aviles OG

    Nashville draws first blood. It wins an early set piece. The corner is delivered from the right and Inter Miami defender Aviles cannot get out of the way in time. The ball takes his thigh and beats Callender to creep into the top left corner of goal.

  • April 21, 2024 05:13
    1’

    Inter Miami kicks the ball into action for the first half.

  • April 21, 2024 05:10
    Moments away from kick off

    Not too long left for the first kick of the match. Stay tuned! 

  • April 21, 2024 04:51
    Inter Miami vs Nashville Form Guide

    Inter Miami: W-L-D-L-D

    Nashville : L-D-L-W-L

    (in all competitions)

  • April 21, 2024 04:46
    Luis Suarez in MLS this season

    Played: 8 | Goals: 6 | Assists: 3

  • April 21, 2024 04:40
    Lionel Messi in MLS this season

    Played: 5 | Goals: 5 | Assists: 2

  • April 21, 2024 04:33
    Inter Miami vs Nashville Head-to-Head Record

    Played: 12 | Inter Miami: 3 | Nashville: 4 | Draws: 5

  • April 21, 2024 04:15
    Playing XIs

    Inter Miami: Callender, Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Negri, Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz, Messi, Suarez, Gomez.

    Nashville: Panicco, Lovitz, MacNaughton, Bauer, Shaffelburg, Davis, Godoy, Yearwood, Muyl, Surridge, Mukhtar.

  • April 21, 2024 04:07
    What time will Inter Miami vs Nashville MLS match kick off?

    The Inter Miami vs Nashvill MLS match will kick off at 7:30 PM ET or 5:00 AM IST.

  • April 21, 2024 03:59
    Predicted Lineups

    Inter Miami: Callender, Aviles, Freire, Gressel; Weigandt, Ruiz, Busquets, Alba; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.

    Nashville SC: Panicco; Bauer, MacNaughton, Lovitz; Muyl, Godoy, Yearwood, Shaffelburg, Anunga; Surridge, Mukhtar.

  • April 21, 2024 03:56
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live stream for the Inter Miami vs Nashville match will be available on Apple TV in India with an MLS Season Pass. 

    The match will not be telecast live in India.

