Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score, MLS: MIA 1-1 NSH; Messi hits the post with right-footed shot

11’ MIA 1-1 NSH - Messi

Miami levels! Who else but Lionel Messi to do the job for his team. Suarez drops deep to set up a one-touch pass to send Messi through. Messi drives ahead and shoots with his left but the shot is saved. As Suarez tries to collect the second ball and shoot it, it deflects off a Nashville defender and falls to Messi again. The keeper is not in position and Messi has a simple finish.