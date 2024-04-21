MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs GT Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - Sam Curran or Shubman Gill?

PBKS vs GT: Check the toss updates and results from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and bowling coach Ashish Nehra during the net practice session.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and bowling coach Ashish Nehra during the net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and bowling coach Ashish Nehra during the net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Punjab Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in Match 37 of IPL 2024 at MYIS Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday in hunt for a win after three back to back losses.

PBKS - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2 - WWLL

Result after losing toss: Losses: 3 - LLL

GT - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 1 - WL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3 - WWLLL

MYIS Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

