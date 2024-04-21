PBKS vs GT Toss update, IPL 2024: Who will coin flip favour - Sam Curran or Shubman Gill?

Punjab Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in Match 37 of IPL 2024 at MYIS Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday in hunt for a win after three back to back losses.

PBKS - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2 - WWLL

Result after losing toss: Losses: 3 - LLL

GT - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 1 - WL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3 - WWLLL

MYIS Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 2