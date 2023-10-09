MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said that over 70 FIFA member associations from across different continents have publicly pledged its support for the Kingdom.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 17:36 IST , Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018.
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia announced it took the second step to bid for the 2034 World Cup by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to FIFA on Monday.

“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality,” Yasser Al Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said in a statement.

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.

READ MORE: Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup

SAFF said that after declaring its intention on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, “over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom.”

Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Related stories

Related Topics

Football /

FIFA World Cup /

Saudi Arabia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 272/6 (47); Latham nears fifty vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host
    Reuters
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  5. PKL Season 10 Auction 2023: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host
    Reuters
  2. AC Milan to sell Giroud keeper kits after his stint in goal
    Reuters
  3. UEFA postpones all matches in Israel
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool’s Klopp turns peacemaker, uses ‘age’ to calm down De Zerbi
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal’s win over City sends a message, we must keep believing - Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 272/6 (47); Latham nears fifty vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host
    Reuters
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
    Ayan Acharya
  5. PKL Season 10 Auction 2023: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment