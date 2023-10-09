Saudi Arabia announced it took the second step to bid for the 2034 World Cup by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to FIFA on Monday.
“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality,” Yasser Al Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said in a statement.
“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.
READ MORE: Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup
SAFF said that after declaring its intention on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, “over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom.”
Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.
Latest on Sportstar
- New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 272/6 (47); Latham nears fifty vs NED
- FIFA 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host
- PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
- ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh
- PKL Season 10 Auction 2023: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE