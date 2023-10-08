MagazineBuy Print

Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for FIFA World Cup 2030 in six countries: Reports

The 87-year-old said the 2030 tournament should take place in South America, marking the 100th anniversary of the first event which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 13:06 IST , Zurich - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland.
FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: ARND WIEGMANN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: ARND WIEGMANN/ REUTERS

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticised the decision by world football’s governing body to hold the World Cup in six countries across three continents.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal were named hosts of the 2030 tournament, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will also host the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary, FIFA said in a surprise announcement on Wednesday.

The decision was criticised by Sepp Blatter, who was FIFA President from 1998 to 2015, before being forced out after a corruption investigation.

“It is absurd to tear the tournament apart in this way,” Blatter told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.

“The World Cup finals must be a compact event,” he said, adding this was important for the identity of the event, for the organisation and for visitors.

ALSO READ: All praise for Ronaldo: Mourinho keeps Saudi Arabia options open, praises Cristiano move

Blatter, once one of football’s most powerful figures, has previously criticised FIFA for awarding the 2022 tournament to Qatar, saying the Middle East country was too small.

The 87-year-old said the 2030 tournament should take place in South America, marking the 100th anniversary of the first event which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

“For historical reasons, the 2030 World Cup should have belonged exclusively in South America,” he told the newspaper. 

