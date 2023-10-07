MagazineBuy Print

All praise for Ronaldo: Mourinho keeps Saudi Arabia options open, praises Cristiano move

The Portuguese coach joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, which works on talent discovery in the country earlier this year.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 17:40 IST , CAIRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho during his side’s match against AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome on September 1, 2023.
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho during his side's match against AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome on September 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho during his side’s match against AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome on September 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day, after his compatriot, Cristiano Ronaldo, led the way by joining Al-Nassr, with a stream of players subsequently signing for Saudi Pro League teams.

The Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview with MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by Saudi MBC Group. The former Chelsea coach said, “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it.”

“I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day,” added under-pressure Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season. “No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia),” he said.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner as Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League

Mourinho, 60, said recently that he had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in order to stay in Roma for a third season after leading the team to win the Conference League and reach the UEFA Europa League final.

But last July he also joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, which works on talent discovery in Saudi Arabia.

“Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there,” said the coach, who has led teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, and Italy as well as to two European Champions League titles.

READ MORE: Igor Stimac, head coach of India’s men’s national football team, gets contract extension till June 2026

Talking about the Portugal captain’s move to the league and its impact, the former Manchester United manager said, “Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing.

“Many players, not just in the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting,” he said.

