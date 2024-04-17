MagazineBuy Print

Boxing Australia’s national coach quits Olympics over misconduct claims

Jamie Pittman was accused of 11 different code of conduct breaches following overseas tours last year by the Combat Institute of Australia, acting on behalf of several elite boxers.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 12:57 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE- Jamie Pittman, Boxing Australia’s national coach, quits before the Paris Olympics after misconduct claims.
infoIcon

Boxing Australia’s national coach, Jamie Pitman, has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics after admitting to bullying and sexual misconduct towards female fighters.

Pittman was accused of 11 different code of conduct breaches following overseas tours last year by the Combat Institute of Australia, acting on behalf of several elite boxers.

The National Sports Tribunal, an independent government body established to resolve sports-related disputes, heard damning evidence against him last month, details of which only became public on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Pittman, 42, said he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” and would not contest the findings, accepting that “certain comments he made were inappropriate”.

“Once he considered the evidence, he didn’t want to cause any further stress or anxiety to the athletes who were preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games, withdrew his expression of interest to coach at those Games and accepted the breach,” the tribunal heard.

ALSO READ:Paris Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia

Contacted by the Sydney Daily Telegragh on Wednesday, Pittman declined to elaborate on the allegations, but confirmed he would not be attending the Olympics in July.

“They have already named the team ... I didn’t apply for the Olympics.”

Pittman, who represented Australia at the 2004 Olympics and fought for the WBA middleweight title four years later, was appointed as national coach in late 2021.

The National Sports Tribunal recommended he be suspended for six months from November 9, 2023.

It also ruled that he provide written apologies to his victims and undergo counselling.

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris Olympics

