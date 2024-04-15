Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19

The Olympic quota winners in rifle and pistol will compete with three more in each event in the first set of two Olympic selection trials scheduled to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from April 19.

For the first time, India has secured all possible 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, with Palak Gulia winning the last quota place in air pistol on Sunday in Rio.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had already announced the list of five shooters eligible for Olympic selection trials.

The list of shooters in women’s air pistol will be finalised shortly. It could be the three leading shooters, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker, along with Palak and Sainyam, who had made the finals in the Olympic qualification event in Rio.

Interestingly, Rhythm, Esha and Manu are the three leading shooters in the 25-metre sports pistol event as well. All the other six events in rifle and pistol for men and women have different sets of shooters.

The trio could pose a difficult question to the national selection committee, after the second set of two trials, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from May 11 to 19.

The list of shooters for the Olympic trials:

Men: Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Naveen, Ravinder Singh.

Rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Ankur Goel.

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Sandeep Singh.

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar.

Women: Sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

Air rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra.

50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nischal, Anjum Moudgil.