MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19

India’s Olympic quota winners in rifle and pistol gear up for selection trials at Dr. Karni Singh Range from April 19.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 20:28 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manu Bhaker in action. (File Photo)
Manu Bhaker in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ

The Olympic quota winners in rifle and pistol will compete with three more in each event in the first set of two Olympic selection trials scheduled to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from April 19.

For the first time, India has secured all possible 16 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol, with Palak Gulia winning the last quota place in air pistol on Sunday in Rio.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had already announced the list of five shooters eligible for Olympic selection trials.

The list of shooters in women’s air pistol will be finalised shortly. It could be the three leading shooters, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker, along with Palak and Sainyam, who had made the finals in the Olympic qualification event in Rio.

Interestingly, Rhythm, Esha and Manu are the three leading shooters in the 25-metre sports pistol event as well. All the other six events in rifle and pistol for men and women have different sets of shooters.

The trio could pose a difficult question to the national selection committee, after the second set of two trials, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from May 11 to 19.

The list of shooters for the Olympic trials:

Men: Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Naveen, Ravinder Singh.

Rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Ankur Goel.

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Sandeep Singh.

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar.

Women: Sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

Air rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra.

50m rifle 3-position: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nischal, Anjum Moudgil.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: Head smashes century, Klaasen motors on
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head scores his first IPL hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Liston Colaco puts Super Giant in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Shooting: Palak Gulia clinches 10-metre women’s air pistol Olympic quota after winning bronze in qualification championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Some top shooters want relaxation in Olympic trials participation criteria, NRAI says not possible
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 shooting: Olympics quota selection trials, bonus points explained with focus on Indian contenders
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. ‘Success is not a one-off event,’ Abhinav Bindra says during session with national shooting squad ahead of Olympic selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: Head smashes century, Klaasen motors on
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis Head scores his first IPL hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympic shooting selection trials to begin from April 19
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 1-0 MCFC; Liston Colaco puts Super Giant in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment