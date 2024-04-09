MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Summer Olympic federations exclude IBA, call for new boxing body

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided last year to strip the IBA of recognition over its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 22:47 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
(Representative Image) Summer Olympic International Federations excluded the International Boxing Association and called for a new organisation to take over the sport’s global duties.
(Representative Image) Summer Olympic International Federations excluded the International Boxing Association and called for a new organisation to take over the sport’s global duties. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(Representative Image) Summer Olympic International Federations excluded the International Boxing Association and called for a new organisation to take over the sport’s global duties. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on Tuesday excluded the International Boxing Association and called for a new organisation to take over the sport’s global duties.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided last year to strip the IBA of recognition over its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month rejected the IBA’s appeal.

The IOC has since urged national boxing federations and national Olympic committees (NOCs) to find a partner international federation by next year at the latest to keep the sport in the Olympics.

“After we waited for the appeal at CAS and the decision of the IOC was confirmed we had no choice to follow our constitution,” ASOIF president Francesco Ricci Bitti told a press conference.

READ | Long jumper Sreeshankar to begin season in Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League

“Now we are waiting for some alternative organisation. Boxing is a very important sport.”

The boxing tournaments at the Paris 2024 Games this summer are being organised by the IOC but the Olympic body has repeatedly said it could not continue doing that. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympics.

Rival body World Boxing, who will seek recognition from Olympic organisers to replace the IBA and keep the sport on the programme for the 2028 Games, has claimed it should be the new federation the IOC partners with.

“This is up to the IOC. We hope that the alternative body that will come into the picture will be representative of the real sports organisations which are the national bodies,” Ricci Bitti said.

The IBA said it was disappointed by the ASOIF decision.

“While this outcome is profoundly disappointing, we wish to stress our unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing and our remarkable athletes and coaches across the globe as the IBA starts its recognition journey,” the IBA said in a statement.

Related Topics

IOC /

IBA /

Court of Arbitration for Sport

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 97/5 (14 overs), Target 183; Raza falls for 28; Jitesh, Shashank at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Summer Olympic federations exclude IBA, call for new boxing body
    Reuters
  3. LIVE Real Madrid vs Manchester City score, Champions League quarterfinal: Bellingham, Vinicius start; RMA lineup, Where to watch, 12:30 AM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round; Hurkacz advances to second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Summer Olympic federations exclude IBA, call for new boxing body
    Reuters
  2. It’s Nikhat’s time, Lovlina needs to be more proactive: Blas Fernandez
    PTI
  3. IOC sets deadline of ‘early 2025’ to keep boxing in the Olympics for Los Angeles with a new partner
    AP
  4. IBA says it may appeal after CAS upholds IOC decision to withdraw recognition
    Reuters
  5. CAS upholds IOC ruling to remove International Boxing Association from Olympic family
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 97/5 (14 overs), Target 183; Raza falls for 28; Jitesh, Shashank at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Summer Olympic federations exclude IBA, call for new boxing body
    Reuters
  3. LIVE Real Madrid vs Manchester City score, Champions League quarterfinal: Bellingham, Vinicius start; RMA lineup, Where to watch, 12:30 AM kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round; Hurkacz advances to second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment