MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Berlanga, 27, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, has a professional record of 22-0 and is coming off a knockout win over former IBO light heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory in February.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 11:49 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
FILE PHOTO: Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga Jr. on September 14 in Las Vegas, Alvarez said late on Thursday.

Mexico’s Alvarez, 34, became the unified 168 lb (76.2 kg) champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in 2021. He has defended his unified WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF belts four times, most recently with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia in May.

His IBF title may not be on the line, however, in the Berlanga fight. Several media reports say the sanctioning body will soon strip Alvarez for not facing its mandatory challenger and number one contender, William Scull.

Berlanga, 27, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, has a professional record of 22-0 and is coming off a knockout win over former IBO light heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory in February.

“The biggest fight in Puerto Rico vs Mexico boxing history,” Berlanga wrote on Instagram about the upcoming bout.

Related stories

Related Topics

Canelo Alvarez /

WBA /

WBC /

IBF /

Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil gymnast Rebeca Andrade zones in on landing unprecedented vault
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff focused on collecting pins from LeBron, not dropping flag at opening ceremony
    Reuters
  4. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day
    AP
  5. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September
    Reuters
  2. Ukrainian boxer sacrifices Olympic dreams and life to fight against Russia’s invasion
    AP
  3. Stevenson out-points Harutyunyan to retain WBC lightweight crown
    AFP
  4. Manny Pacquiao gets new opponent for Japan exhibition fight
    AFP
  5. Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley for Usyk’s vacated IBF heavyweight belt
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil gymnast Rebeca Andrade zones in on landing unprecedented vault
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff focused on collecting pins from LeBron, not dropping flag at opening ceremony
    Reuters
  4. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day
    AP
  5. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment