Super middleweight champion Alvarez faces undefeated Berlanga in September

Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will fight undefeated contender Edgar Berlanga Jr. on September 14 in Las Vegas, Alvarez said late on Thursday.
Mexico’s Alvarez, 34, became the unified 168 lb (76.2 kg) champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in 2021. He has defended his unified WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF belts four times, most recently with a unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia in May.
His IBF title may not be on the line, however, in the Berlanga fight. Several media reports say the sanctioning body will soon strip Alvarez for not facing its mandatory challenger and number one contender, William Scull.
Berlanga, 27, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, has a professional record of 22-0 and is coming off a knockout win over former IBO light heavyweight champion Padraig McCrory in February.
“The biggest fight in Puerto Rico vs Mexico boxing history,” Berlanga wrote on Instagram about the upcoming bout.
