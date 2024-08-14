MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: France launches probe over alleged cyberbullying of boxer Imane Khelif

The investigation was opened on Tuesday into “cyberharrassment” following the high-profile gender row at the Games.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 15:26 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif.
Gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gold medalist in the the women’s 66 kg boxing Algeria’s Imane Khelif. | Photo Credit: AP

France has launched a cyberbullying probe following a complaint by Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif, who was at the centre of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympic Games, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The investigation was opened Tuesday into “cyberharrassment” following the high-profile gender row at the Games, the Paris public prosecutor’s office told AFP.

The athlete’s lawyer Nabil Boudi said last week that Khelif, 25, had filed a complaint for online harassment, calling it a “fight for justice”.

“The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching,” he said at the time.

Khelif won the women’s 66kg final against China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital during the Olympics.

Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who won the 57kg women’s final, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.

However, they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.

The International Boxing Association’s Russian president Umar Kremlev has targeted both athletes, claiming that Khelif and Lin had undergone “genetic testing that shows that these are men”.

The IBA were responsible for the world championships in 2023 that Lin and Khelif were thrown out of, but the IOC cleared them to box in Paris.

Khelif said she is “a woman like any other”.

“I was born a woman, lived a woman and competed as a woman,” she told reporters about her eligibility.

Russia’s team has been banned from the Paris Olympics over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

