It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.
Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.
But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.
Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.
Read full preview HERE
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: India wins GOLD in women’s kabaddi to reach 100 medals; Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final
- SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
- MLS: Messi could return as Miami hopes to boost playoff chances
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE