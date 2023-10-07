MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Mohun Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 07:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC will be playing its first home match of the ISL 2023-24 season.
Chennaiyin FC will be playing its first home match of the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC@X
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC will be playing its first home match of the ISL 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC@X

It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.

Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.

Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
How can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: India wins GOLD in women’s kabaddi to reach 100 medals; Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS: Messi could return as Miami hopes to boost playoff chances
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Wounded Chennaiyin aims to bounce back against Mohun Bagan SG
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Igor Stimac stays: AIFF extends contract of Indian football men’s team coach till 2026
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kolkata derby rescheduled in ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Sunil Chhetri scores for Bengaluru FC as it beats East Bengal at home
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: India wins GOLD in women’s kabaddi to reach 100 medals; Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLS: Messi could return as Miami hopes to boost playoff chances
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment