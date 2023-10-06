MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Homecoming for Thapa as wounded Chennaiyin aims to bounce back against Mohun Bagan SG

Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 21:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle (2nd from left) along with players from left, Rahim Ali, Ryan Edwards, and Alexander Romario Jesuraj addressing a press conference ahead of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan in Chennai on Friday.
Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle (2nd from left) along with players from left, Rahim Ali, Ryan Edwards, and Alexander Romario Jesuraj addressing a press conference ahead of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle (2nd from left) along with players from left, Rahim Ali, Ryan Edwards, and Alexander Romario Jesuraj addressing a press conference ahead of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

It will be an intense battle between the reigning champion and a former two-time champion. However, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC have had contrasting starts to the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season.

Bagan, undefeated this season, has two wins on the trot, while home team Chennaiyin is yet to win its first match, having lost to Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

But for Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin, it will be its first home match (for Bagan, it’s first away contest), and the Marina Machans will be eager to win with the support of the home crowd when it takes on Bagan here on Saturday.

Bagan’s head coach Juan Ferrando, too, knows that the home team will be hungry for a win and will advise his team against complacency.

“We expect Chennaiyin to be very aggressive. We need to be in control. Chennaiyin is a pretty ambitious club. Having lost the first two matches, they will come back very hard,” said Ferrando.

ALSO READ: Igor Stimac, head coach of India’s men’s national football team, gets contract extension till June 2026

Coyle said he is not overawed by the opponent. “We got to be clinical. If not, we will bring more pressure on our backline.”

He further said his job is to build a team for the long run. “What we want to do in one year is to build something. While Mohun Bagan Super Giant is able to spend huge amounts of money on a whim, full of international players, we would like to invest in young players,” he said.

Anirudh Thapa, who played seven seasons for Chennaiyin, will now play for Bagan. The 25-year-old midfielder said he will feel different. “Yes, it will be different for me. As a professional, I am now a Mohun Bagan player. I know what the team wants and needs,” he said.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Chennaiyin FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

