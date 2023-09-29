MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner as Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League

The win helped Al Nassr climb two spots to third in the league table, with 18 points from eight games while Al Taee remained at 12th with seven points from eight games.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 23:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Taee in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Taee in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Taee in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and assisted a goal each as Al Nassr beat Al Ta’ee 2-1 in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium in Ha’il on Friday.

This was Ronaldo’s 10th goal in six consecutive league matches as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to prove his dominance, following an exit from European football last year.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr Highlights: Ronaldo scored the winner from a penalty

Al Nassr, playing against a side placed seven spots below it, started the match on the offensive, with a quartet having ample European football experience.

Otavio, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca kept the ball progression consistent up the pitch while Ronaldo spearheaded the attack.

However, the 38-year-old was far from his best in terms of finishing, failing to convert at least three chances in the game while Victor Braga, the goalkeeper of Al Ta’ee made his presence known with clinical reflex saves.

The deadlock, however, ended with a quick counter-attack by Al Nassr, wherein Ronaldo set up Talisca on his right, who struck past Braga to help his side take the lead in the 32d minute.

Al Ta’ee shifted gears after the restart but found the visitor’s defence, manned by Aymeric Laporte, a former treble winner with Manchester City.

The compact low-block of Al Nassr, with Alex Telles making wing-runs made the contest look an uphill task for the host until the 79th minute.

Just when Al Nassr was looking to run the game out, Virgil Misidjian caught the defence napping and, making a run behind the back-line struck home the equaliser.

Eight minutes later, Talisca’s header hit Alfa Semedo’s arm in Al Ta’ee’s penalty box, giving the visiting side a glimmer of hope to secure three points, as the referee pointed to the spot after having a look at the incident on the monitor.

Ronaldo sent Braga to the other side, scoring his 10th league goal in six consecutive matches.

The win helped Al Nassr climb two spots to third in the league table, with 18 points from eight games while Al Ta’ee remained at 12th with seven points from eight games.

Ronaldo’s side will now turn its attention to the AFC Champions League, where it faces FC Istikol from Tajikistan, three days later.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al-Ta'ee /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner as Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  2. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: RBL’s top executive Max Eberl leaves Bundesliga side with ‘immediate effect’
    AP
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr Highlights: TAI 1-2 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists in Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC blanks Chennaiyin FC 3-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: RBL’s top executive Max Eberl leaves Bundesliga side with ‘immediate effect’
    AP
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner as Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Milan on top but Juventus Scudetto favourites, says Pioli
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Stones to miss Wolves but could return next week, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Al Taee vs Al Nassr Highlights: TAI 1-2 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists in Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winner as Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  2. RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: RBL’s top executive Max Eberl leaves Bundesliga side with ‘immediate effect’
    AP
  3. Al Taee vs Al Nassr Highlights: TAI 1-2 NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists in Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC blanks Chennaiyin FC 3-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment