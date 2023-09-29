Al Taee vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: ALT vs NAS, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Saudi Pro League, live streaming info

Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his tremendous goalscoring form in the Saudi Pro League when his side, Al Nassr, faces Al Tae’e at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Friday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored nine goals in the last five league games and the team is on an eight-game winning run, with Ronaldo as captain. In an interview earlier, he has quashed any rumours of his retirement any time soon.

“I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m done’. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I’m done but I’m still proving that it’s not true,” he said.

Al Nassr comes into the match with a 5-1 win over Ohod in the King’s Cup while Al Tae’e has just one win its last five matches. The difference in the league standings is also stark.

Al Nassr, with 15 points from seven games, sits fifth in the league and has a chance to go on top, level with Al Ittihad if it wins the match. On the other hand, Al Tae’e, sits 12th, with seven points from as many games and can only go as high as ninth if it can pull off an upset.