Premier League: Spurs will be a ‘really tough test,’ says Liverpool’s Klopp

Fourth-placed Spurs is enjoying its best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second is chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 17:54 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp gestures during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool is braced for a tough Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp said while lavishing praise on the north London side’s new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Fourth-placed Spurs is enjoying its best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second is chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Postecoglou, who finished his career at Scottish Premiership side Celtic with a domestic treble before joining Spurs in June, has his task cut out after the Premier League club finished eighth last season and sold record goalscorer Harry Kane to German champions Bayern Munich.

“It is a really tough test. I can’t remember an easy game; we played at Newcastle (United), that was tough. Chelsea too; the away games have all been tough, and home games not easy,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Tottenham is doing really well. Ange seems to be a top bloke; I’m looking forward to meeting him.

“If you saw Celtic play, you’d know how good a coach he is. He is delivering good football in a year when Harry Kane left. He is doing extremely well; they are exciting to watch.

“It’ll be a test for both of us.”

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely return after sustaining a hamstring injury, but Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, 18, has received a fresh setback with a “little calf issue,” Klopp said. Thiago Alcantara continues to be out, the German added.

“Trent trained yesterday and will train today. We have to make a decision. It looks like he can play,” Klopp said.

The coach also lauded new 22-year-old midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in July.

“The boy is impressive; very smart. He is really nice too, close to everyone,” he said.

“He has charisma; he was so happy to come here, which is nice to see. He never played the position he is playing now, but we are learning together. It is a joy to work with him.”

