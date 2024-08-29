MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Liverpool signs Italy international Chiesa from Juventus

Juventus said the deal was worth 12 million euros (USD 13.30 million) plus 3 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Serie A club was set to expire in 2025.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:39 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year.
Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year.
infoIcon

Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool has signed Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a long-term contract, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Juventus said the deal was worth 12 million euros ($13.30 million) plus 3 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Serie A club was set to expire in 2025.

Chiesa suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, but he bounced back and last season scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

Chiesa scored 32 goals in 131 appearances for Juventus in four seasons at the club. He initially joined the Turin-based side on loan from Fiorentina in 2020.

“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player,” Chiesa said in a statement. “When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.”

Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

