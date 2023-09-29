MagazineBuy Print

Esports: Electronic Arts launches EA Sports FC 24 after split with FIFA

A near three-decade partnership between EA and FIFA ended last year over what media reports said were demands that the videogame maker double its yearly payments to FIFA.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 17:08 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: EA has tried to boost the appeal of “FC 24” with new features such as cross-platform play and HyperMotion V technology that uses data from real footage to program in-game movements. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: EA has tried to boost the appeal of “FC 24” with new features such as cross-platform play and HyperMotion V technology that uses data from real footage to program in-game movements. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Electronic Arts on Friday launched its first football (esports) game without the FIFA tag, betting its “FC 24” title will maintain the momentum in its best-selling franchise and provide a bulwark against an industry slowdown.

A near three-decade partnership between EA and FIFA ended last year over what media reports said were demands that the videogame maker double its yearly payments of $150 million to the governing body of world football.

That has left “FC 24” without the visibility and marketing heft the FIFA brand enjoyed. The game’s success is crucial to EA as some analysts estimate the franchise accounts for a major chunk of the company’s sales and its $32 billion market value.

“The end of such a high-profile partnership ... creates an uncertain future for the publisher,” said Joost Van Dreunen, a lecturer at NYU’s Stern School of Business, in his newsletter.

“Both gamers, who fear a weakening of the franchise, and investors, worried about how it will impact EA’s ability to generate revenues, are watching closely.”

EA has tried to boost the appeal of “FC 24” with new features such as cross-platform play and HyperMotion V technology that uses data from real footage to program in-game movements.

RELATED: Asian Games 2023: Why is the esports event FIFA Online called EA Sports FC in Hangzhou?

The game’s standard edition retails for USD 69.99 (approximately 5,813 INR) in the United States, while the ultimate edition sells for $99.99.

Analysts also believe the FIFA split should unlock a bigger marketing budget for “FC 24”, which has retained licenses to most of the soccer leagues, teams and players.

“EA spent under 10% in marketing prior to losing the FIFA name and they’re able to probably double that to 16%,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

“I’m confident that sales won’t suffer ... the company is expecting a small decline and they’re talking like 5%.”

Pachter also pointed to the strength in the franchise’s Ultimate Team game mode, which accounts for more than a billion dollar in sales annually by allowing gamers to purchase card packs to create their virtual teams.

This has helped EA at a time its other games including Apex Legends are grappling with a post-pandemic slowdown. The company missed net bookings expectations last quarter and laid off 6% of its workforce in March.

