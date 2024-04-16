MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games

The USOPC had adopted a more proactive approach to athletes’ mental health at the Beijing Games, learning lessons from Biles and emphasising crisis prevention and maintenance.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 10:27 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The topic of mental health was thrust to the fore thanks in part to American gymnast Simone Biles during the Tokyo Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: The topic of mental health was thrust to the fore thanks in part to American gymnast Simone Biles during the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The topic of mental health was thrust to the fore thanks in part to American gymnast Simone Biles during the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has raised the bar on mental health services in sport, Jess Bartley, the senior director of psychological services at the USOPC, said on Monday.

Once seen as taboo in the hard-charging world of elite sports, the topic of mental health was thrust to the fore thanks in part to American gymnast Simone Biles, who rewrote the playbook on athlete wellness at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

“There doesn’t have to be anything wrong with you to focus on your mental health,” said Bartley.

“We have just really, really improved, the level of service, the quality of service, that all of these athletes can get when it comes to mental health. And I don’t think we’re done.”

READ | WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever

The USOPC had adopted a more proactive approach to athletes’ mental health at the Beijing Games, learning lessons from Biles and emphasising crisis prevention and maintenance.

Sleep hygiene has become a major focus going into this summer’s Paris Games, said Bartley, who joined the USOPC in a newly created position in 2020.

“We’re going to talk about jet lag and how you can travel with us and how to put your sleep hygiene first,” she told reporters at the Team USA Media Summit in New York.

“There’s going to be a number of pieces that will be a part of mental health that we’ll be able to push forward as we move not only into Paris, but then on to LA (Los Angeles 2028).”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Simone Biles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Leaders Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi play safe; Caruana, Nakamura join Praggnanandhaa in third spot
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
  4. LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports
    Reuters
  5. WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. French bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics talks with Italy, Netherlands to stage speed skating
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 15: Jehan Daruvala bags first points in Formula E
    Team Sportstar
  4. French President Macron: Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine could be shifted to Stade de France
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA keeping up focus on mental health at Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Leaders Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi play safe; Caruana, Nakamura join Praggnanandhaa in third spot
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
  4. LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports
    Reuters
  5. WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment