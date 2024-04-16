MagazineBuy Print

LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports

The team has 11 of 12 roster spots confirmed while leaving one vacancy to be filled after a training camp this July, according to reports

Published : Apr 16, 2024 09:23 IST

Reuters
Stephen Curry (L) defends against LeBron James during an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry (L) defends against LeBron James during an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stephen Curry (L) defends against LeBron James during an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP

USA Basketball has settled on most of its roster for the Paris Olympics, which will include Stephen Curry making his first trip to the Games, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday.

The team, led by managing director Grant Hill, has cemented 11 of 12 roster spots while leaving one vacancy to be filled after a training camp this July, according to ESPN.

ALSO READ | Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns are also featured on the roster. James is slated to make his first Olympic appearance since 2012 and the fourth of his career.

The other team members locked in are Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, the reports said.

Curry was not selected for the team that participated in the 2012 London Games, which took place after his third year in the NBA and before his rise as one of the greatest shooters in league history. He withdrew from consideration for the roster in 2016 due to multiple nagging injuries and turned down the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr serves as Team USA’s head coach and will be assisted by Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

