MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever

The 22-year-old from West Des Moines, Iowa, scored 3,951 points in her four seasons playing for the Hawkeyes, making her the all-time leading scorer in all of Division I college basketball, men or women

Published : Apr 16, 2024 09:05 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Caitlin Clark (L) poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelber after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark (L) poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelber after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Caitlin Clark (L) poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelber after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. | Photo Credit: AP

As was widely expected for months, the Indiana Fever made superstar guard Caitlin Clark of Iowa the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday in New York.

Clark, whose college career ended earlier this month with a loss in the national championship game to top-seeded South Carolina, finished her tenure at Iowa by shattering records in scoring and viewership for women’s college basketball.

The 22-year-old from West Des Moines, Iowa, scored 3,951 points in her four seasons playing for the Hawkeyes, making her the all-time leading scorer in all of Division I college basketball, men or women.

Clark led the nation in scoring and passing this season with 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game as she helped Iowa win its third consecutive Big Ten tournament title and led the Hawkeyes to the national title game for the second year in a row. Iowa’s loss to South Carolina drew 18.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s basketball game on record.

A three-time Big Ten Player of the Year, Clark was the consensus National Player of the Year this season for the second year in a row.

It’s the second straight season the Fever had the No. 1 overall pick. Clark will be paired with last year’s selection—the 2022 National Player of the Year—in South Carolina product Aliyah Boston. The 6-foot-5 forward won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award after averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season as Indiana went 13-27. Indiana hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.

There is also a possibility that Clark and Boston team up this summer at the Paris Olympics on the U.S. National Team.

Related stories

Related Topics

WNBA /

Indiana Fever /

Caitlin Clark /

Paris Olympics /

Aliyah Boston

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports
    Reuters
  2. WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs RR IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle; no timeline on return
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports
    Reuters
  2. WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Thunder routs Mavericks, claims top seed in West
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Nuggets’ loss results in 3-way tie atop West
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Warriors’ win, Kings’ loss tightens play-in race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LeBron, Curry included in US team’s Paris Olympics roster - Reports
    Reuters
  2. WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark picked No. 1 by Indian Fever
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs RR IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle; no timeline on return
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment