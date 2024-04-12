MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games

Kyrie Irving is out for the Mavs against the Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games

Published : Apr 12, 2024 22:00 IST , DALLAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kyrie Irving is being listed as out for the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season home finale against Detroit on Friday night, which would end the star guard’s streak of 31 consecutive games played.

The designation for Irving, who has been on his longest stretch of games since 2015-16, is left hamstring soreness. Co-star Luka Doncic, the NBA scoring leader, also is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

With two games remaining, Mavericks are guaranteed to finish no lower than fifth in the Western Conference.

Dallas has a chance for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mavs would have to win their final two games while LA loses twice.

Irving was acquired in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last season but his time together with Doncic was limited by injuries in the two months together and Mavericks missed the playoffs.

Injuries were an issue again for Irving this season, with a bruised heel and a sprained thumb combining to sideline the 32-year-old for 18 of 28 games from December to February.

Dallas was 26-23 when Irving returned from the thumb injury, then went 24-7 with him in the lineup to surge from a spot in the play-in tournament to a guaranteed playoff berth among the top six in the West.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dallas Mavericks /

NBA 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 30/1 in (3.0 Overs), Warner dismissed by Yash Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan register record partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  4. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  2. Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in World mixed doubles Olympic qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Glasgow emerges as fallback option for 2026 Commonwealth Games
    AFP
  4. Mary Kom steps down as India’s chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. USA track and field proud of Olympic prize money plan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 30/1 in (3.0 Overs), Warner dismissed by Yash Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan register record partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kyrie Irving is out for Mavericks against Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games
    AP
  4. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment