MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping

The athlete was tested out of competition on February 16 in Gurugram and returned a positive result for clomiphene. She has not been provisionally suspended and is allowed to compete.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 21:42 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the third time the athlete has tested positive in her career spanning more than two decades.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the third time the athlete has tested positive in her career spanning more than two decades. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This is the third time the athlete has tested positive in her career spanning more than two decades. | Photo Credit: AP

A seasoned and well-known thrower has tested positive for clomiphene, a drug used to treat infertility in women.

Sources said the athlete, a former Asian Games gold medallist, was tested out of competition on February 16 in Gurugram and returned a positive result for clomiphene. She has not been provisionally suspended and is allowed to compete.

According to the USA Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA’s) substance profile, to use clomiphene the “athletes may apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which gives them permission to take a prohibited substance or use a prohibited method for a specified time period.

ALSO READ: Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban

“Similar to other drugs, clomiphene and its metabolites may persist in an athlete’s body well after treatment has been completed, so it’s important that an athlete apply for a TUE for clomiphene in advance of using this medication, regardless of the reasons for its prescription and use.”

It is not clear whether the thrower has applied for TUE.

This is the third time the athlete has tested positive in her career spanning more than two decades.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

USADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 100/2 in (12 Overs), Fraser dropped by Bishnoi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. World’s second-fastest 10K woman to make Bengaluru debut
    PTI
  3. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  4. Athletics: Kenya’s Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
    Reuters
  5. Poistogova-Guliyev set to be stripped of 2012 London Olympic silver medal after AIU ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 100/2 in (12 Overs), Fraser dropped by Bishnoi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games gold medallist tests positive for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment