ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja Akula wins first group-stage match

Both men’s and women’s singles categories have 16 groups each. Only the group winners will progress to the knockout rounds.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 13:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula in action.
FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sreeja Akula began her campaign at the ITTF World Cup in Macao, China with a comfortable win in her first group-stage match on Tuesday.

World No. 39 Sreeja won 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5) in half an hour against Poland’s Natalia Bajor, a player ranked 13 places below her. World No. 4 Chen Meng of China, the reigning Olympic champion, is the other player in the group.

READ | Sharath Kamal: I don’t do politics; I do sports

Later in the day, Manika Batra faces Romania’s Adina Diaconu in her group-stage opener.

Both men’s and women’s singles categories have 16 groups each. Only the group winners will progress to the knockout rounds.

ITTF /

Sreeja Akula /

Manika Batra

