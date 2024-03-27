MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s Massimo Costantini shortlisted for Indian table tennis team coach post

Italy’s Massimo Costantini was the Indian coach on two previous occasions: in 2009-10 and 2016-18.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 17:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Massimo Costantini
Massimo Costantini | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S
infoIcon

Massimo Costantini | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Italy’s Massimo Costantini’s return to the Indian table tennis team (men & women) as a foreign coach appears very bright.

“We have shortlisted Massimo among four coaches. Sports Authority of India is processing the names as per its norms. An International Committee of Table Tennis Federation of India was formed to shortlist the coaches,” said a source to Sportstar on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Italian was the Indian coach on two previous occasions: in 2009-10 and 2016-18. During his period, India won a record eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games. Massimo has been liked and admired by quite a few Indian players, including 10-time National champion Sharath Kamal.

There are huge expectations that the former Italian International will take charge of the Indian team before the Paris Olympics. After Massimo left in 2018, the Indian team hasn’t had the services of a foreign coach.

Massimo Costantini /

Sharath Kamal /

Asian Games 2018 /

Commonwealth Games /

Table Tennis

